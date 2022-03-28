Jeff Austin III, Chairman of the Board, recently announced the promotion of Austin Bank employee Melanie Valdez to assistant vice president and retail office manager.
The promotion was approved at the March 2022 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Melanie is a true professional who is dedicated to giving our employees and customers exceptional service,” said Austin. “We are proud to have her as a member of the Austin Bank team.”
Valdez joined Austin Bank in 2019 as the retail office manager for the Marshall office. Melanie brought with her 18 years of banking experience having previously worked for Guaranty Bank and BBVA Compass Bank.
Valdez is a graduate of Post High School and attended South Plains College. She and her husband, Ricky, have one son, Trace, who is a sophomore at Marshall High School. Active in her community, Valdez is a member of the Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Marshall Lions Club and Marshall Elks Lodge.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the 13th consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.6 billion, bank offices are located in 35 East Texas locations within 25 cities and 13 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 112 years of service in the Texas banking industry.