Special to the News Messenger
John P. Williams, President and CEO, of Austin Bank, Texas N. A. has announced his retirement after almost 29 years of service, effective Dec. 31.
“John’s leadership, along with his prudent decisions, has made many significant and lasting contributions to the Bank’s solid and secure financial foundation,” stated Chairman of the Board Jeff Austin, Jr.
Williams began his banking career in 1973 as a teller with Texas American Bank in Dallas.
From 1987 to 1989, he served as President/CEO for both Texas American Bank, N.A. in Addison and Texas American Bank, N.A. in Plano. After a brief stay with TEAM Bank, the successor to Texas American Bancshares in 1990, Williams joined the Austin family of banks as President/CEO and Director of First National Bank in Whitehouse in 1991. In March 2006, he was named President/CEO and Director of Austin Bank, Texas N. A. and President/ Director of Austin Bancorp Inc.
“I have been very blessed to have worked with so many dedicated team members, customers and community volunteers,” said Williams. “These past 47 years have brought massive changes in the financial services industry but community banking has and will always stand the test of time. Joining the Austin Bank family has been a dream come true.”
“John, a friend and valued member of the Austin Bank family, has provided excellent leadership and service to the Bank,” commented Austin Bank Vice Chairman Jeff Austin III. “His commitment to excellence has defined his reputation as a loyal and trusted leader in the banking community.”
A native of Natchitoches, La., Williams attended LSU in Baton Rouge and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU and the National Commercial Lending School in Norman, Oklahoma.
“Growing up in Natchitoches, both of my parents were community bankers, working and retiring together in 1978. It never crossed my mind that banking would become my career and that I would develop such a passion for it. Banking is a people business built on trust, service and integrity,” Williams commented.
An active member of the community, Williams currently serves on the Boards for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital Foundation and Tyler Catholic School Foundation. He is a past Board member of the Tyler Catholic School System, Junior Achievement of Tyler, Tyler Industrial Foundation, the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce, Whitehouse Economic Development Council and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. He is a past member of the South Tyler Rotary Club, supported and worked with the United Way, Literacy Council of Tyler and Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council.
A resident of Whitehouse, Williams and his wife, Karen, have two married daughters and five grandchildren.
The public is invited to attend a reception honoring John Williams to be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby of Austin Bank Whitehouse located at 100 Horton.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the twelfth consecutive year. With assets of $1.8 billion, the Bank serves a 33 county area, with 33 offices in 24 cities. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 110 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.