The Austin Bank Board of Directors has elected Russ Gideon as the Bank’s President / CEO effective Jan. 1, 2020. Gideon succeeds John P. Williams who is retiring Dec. 31 after almost 29 years with Austin Bank.
The promotion was approved during the December 2019 Board of Directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
“Russ is an outstanding leader and banker. His knowledge and twenty-two years in executive management with Austin Bank will ensure a seamless transition,” said Jeff Austin, Jr. Chairman of the Board.
“We are fortunate the Bank has a deep bench when it comes to leadership,” said Jeff Austin III, Vice Chairman. “Russ is a proven leader and I am confident he will help lead Austin Bank into the next phase of customer focus, market expansion and profitable growth.”
Gideon joined Austin Bank in 1997 as Branch Manager of the Bank’s Grand Saline office before being named President and CEO of First State Bank, Frankston from 2003 through 2010. In 2010, Gideon returned to Austin Bank serving as Regional President, Deputy Chief Lending Officer, Chief Lending Officer and as the Bank’s Chief Operating Officer during the past year.
“Russ and I have worked closely to prepare for this transition,” John P. Williams President/CEO commented. “He is defined by impeccable character and integrity as well as his extensive knowledge and experience in banking, which leaves the Bank in excellent hands.”
A graduate of Grand Saline High School, Gideon earned a BBA in Finance at Tarleton State University, as well as degrees from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU and ABA Graduate Commercial Lending School.
Residents of Jacksonville, Russ and his wife, Cheryl, have two grown children. Gideon was very active in the Frankston community prior to the family’s recent move to Jacksonville. Gideon is a past Member of Frankston ISD Long Range Planning Committee; past Trustee for Frankston United Methodist Church; past Board Member of Berryville Lenore Berry Baseball Park and numerous Frankston ISD committees. He is a current member of the Jacksonville Lions Club and serves on the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation Board.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the eleventh consecutive year. With assets in excess of $1.8 billion, bank offices are located in 33 East Texas locations within 24 cities and twelve counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 110 years of service in the Texas banking industry.