George “Lee” Lewis IV has joined Austin Bank as Vice President and Commercial Lender in the Marshall office.
“We are proud to have Lee associated with Austin Bank,” commented Austin Bank Chairman Jeff Austin III. “His experience and leadership will help to serve our Marshall area customers and the Austin Bank team.”
With 17 years of management and lending experience in the community banking industry, Lewis comes to Austin Bank from First National Bank of Hughes Springs, where he served as Executive Vice President, Branch Coordinator and Senior Lender. Prior to FNBHS, Lewis worked for Texas National Bank, Marshall, where he began his banking career as a credit analyst.
Natalie Lynch, Austin Bank’s Regional President, comments, “With his experience and strong desire to be involved in our community, we feel Lee will be an outstanding leader for us as we focus on increasing market share in Marshall and Harrison County.”
A lifetime resident of Marshall, Lewis is a graduate of Marshall High School, the University of Texas at Austin and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU.
Lewis and his wife, Melisa, have two children, George and Olivia. They are members of First United Methodist Church of Marshall and Lewis currently serves as a Marshall ISD school board trustee.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and 14 counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family, who is celebrating 114 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.