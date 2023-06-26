Businesses across East Texas are working hard to get back to operating normally after catastrophic storms hit the area last week, knocking out power grids across the state for the entire weekend and putting a halt to commerce.
Marshall was no exception to this rule, with most of the area losing power early the morning of June 16 and with some still without it going into Friday.
Local radio station 92.3 The Depot went off the air when storms took out the station’s power last Friday, and remained off the air without internet or power at the downtown office until Monday afternoon.
According to Chip Arledge, the radio station is an Emergency Alert System provider and is required by federal regulations to report to the community on ongoing emergency situations.
However, with the power knocking out the stations ability to broadcast all weekend, Arledge said that they were not able to offer the community that service.
“If we go back to the winter storms of 2021, I spent five days at the station, I lived there downtown, and slept there to make sure that we relayed emergency information to the public as it came in,” Arledge said, “And we would have done that again this weekend if we were able to, but for reasons totally out of our control we were not.”
The entire radio station staff spent the weekend at home and remained off air through Monday, and though Arledge and the rest of the team has been working since they got back up to inform the community about ongoing crisis updates, he said he hopes in the future they are able to get on the air faster.
“I am hoping that through this we are able to see the issues with the power grid, and hopefully work out a better system of getting information to the public,” he said.
The storms took out power to the entire downtown area in Marshall, including not only the Depot, but also restaurants such as Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant, and retail stores like Black Bird Bathhouse.
Raven Lenz with Black Bird Bathhouse said that the business did lose a number of refrigerated face mask products, along with five full days of business, before they were finally able to reopen their retail location downtown Wednesday.
However, business has been slow, with Lenz speculating that the public was more focused on food, water and ice right now to go shopping downtown during the week.
“Any extra income, everyone has is going to replacing food, buying fans, getting gas or any number of things,” Lenz said, “So it has definitely affected business too.”
Miguel Lopez, owner of Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant, and his family lost around 75 percent of the products in their store when the power went out over the weekend.
Lopez said that the location was only able to save the food that they did due to assistance from El Paisano Supermarket, who helped them by storing all of the frozen goods the store had in their freezers.
“I was looking around to see who had power, and they were on faster than everyone else,” Lopez said, “They agreed to help, so we packed two coolers full of everything.”
The restaurant was able to get power back up and running Monday, and has been working throughout the week to make up the losses accrued over the weekend without business.