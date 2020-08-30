Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas (BBB) is hosting a webinar for businesses Monday, Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. “Protecting your Business from Cybercrimes” will be presented by Justin Huffacker, Vice President of Strategic Technology for Datamax.
“Within the last few weeks, some larger East Texas organizations have been the targets of cybercriminals,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB serving Central East Texas said. “But small businesses are frequently targeted, and unfortunately for them, the consequences of an attack can be severe because they are less able to cope with the cost and damage.”
In the wake of the Equifax security breach, approximately half of all Americans have had personal identity and financial credit data stolen. And, the Equifax breach is not an isolated incident. It seems that on a daily basis news headlines are trumpeting yet another high-profile company who has had defenses compromised and data stolen. As business people, it is a mistake to see these breaches as expressly “IT problems” when many cybercrimes are the result of con artists, simple trickery, and ignorance on the part of office workers. These so-called “socially-engineered attacks” are a highly effective threat vector and require specific defensive actions in order to be mitigated.
“A well-conceived business security strategy should not only involve deep technical tools but should also include employee education and technology usage best practices,”Huffaker said.
This presentation is geared for a business audience (non-technical) and provides insight into steps that can be taken at an individual level to increase information security.
About Justin Huffaker
Justin Huffaker, Vice President of Strategic Technology, joined Datamax in June of 1998 and began building the professional services group. Initially focused on core technology infrastructure projects, content management, including workflow automation, and a managed network services offering were added two years later. Since that time, Huffaker has worked to deliver converged technology services (IT managed services, managed print, content management solutions and business process optimization) to clients throughout Texas and Arkansas.
Prior to joining Datamax, Huffaker worked for Canon USA and Minolta Corporation (prior to the Konica Minolta merger) and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of California at San Diego.
About Datamax
Datamax, a BBB Accredited Business for nearly 20 years, is a diversified technology company offering office equipment (copiers and printers), software-based document management and workflow solutions, and comprehensive managed network services. Core technology partners include: Canon, Lexmark, Microsoft, Dell, and Laserfiche. The foundation of the Datamax approach is the relentless pursuit “Raving Fan” clients through creative, technology-based business solutions and exceptional customer service.
The webinar is free for all businesses in East Texas in BBB’s effort to support a robust East Texas Economy, but all attendees must register. To RSVP, please go to bbb.org.