If your driveway needs paving or repairs, don’t trust just anyone to do the job. BBB Scam Tracker contains numerous reports of unscrupulous contractors who swindled homeowners by offering what appeared to be a “good deal”. Homeowners ended up with shoddy pavement; some contractors took the money without doing any work at all, which, in many cases, added up to thousands of dollars. BBB advises consumers to research companies before deciding on any contractor.
“It’s never wise to make an impulsive decision, particularly when spending a significant amount of money”, Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “It’s certainly worth it to do your homework to ensure the contractor you choose has a reputation of completing high quality projects.”
How the scam works
A contractor leaves a pamphlet or knocks on your door. They claim they’ve been doing work in the area and just happened to notice the condition of your driveway or sidewalk. Since they're already working nearby, they can offer you a discount. They then ask for a large percentage of the fee up front (in cash or by check).
Once the transaction is complete, the scam contractor may disappear completely. The contact number or email may not work, quickly helping you realize that the contact information was a sham. If you protest, the contractor may use intimidation tactics, such as threatening a lawsuit, to convince you to pay up.
In other cases, the contractor work, once complete, is shoddy and unprofessional, but the full payment has been made and information about the contractor is scarce, so the chances of getting a refund or issues resolvedare slim.
BBB provides the following tips on avoiding contractor scams:
Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor makes an effort to go out of their way to offer an estimate that was never asked for.
Research companies and contractors before you hire. Start with BBB.org. Read reviews and complaints on each company before making your decision. Often, a simple internet search will reveal companies or individuals that have been involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients.
Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work to be provided, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided.
Stagger payments. Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price up front, but it should never be the full price before the work has begun. Instead, make an agreement to stagger payments, so work can be inspected at various stages of the project.
Use safe payment methods. Paying with a credit card provides some peace of mind since the credit card company will likely offer some recourse if the company is fraudulent. Paying in cash, cashier’s check, or using an electronic wallet app is risky, since there is no way to stop or reverse the payment back if anything goes wrong.
For more tips on how to be a savvy consumer, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, please call BBB at 903-581-5704 or use BBB ScamTracker.
