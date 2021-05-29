Many donors will seek to contribute to veterans and military service charities this Memorial Day weekend. BBB’s Give.org is pleased to share the following tips to make sure contributors can donate with confidence and avoid questionable appeal circumstances.
Do You Know the Exact Name of the Charity? Look at the charity name carefully since some veterans organizations have similar sounding names.
What Are the Charity’s Programs? You cannot assume what the veterans organization does based on their name alone. Visit the charity’s website and view the appeal to see if it includes a clear description of the charity’s programs.
Do You Take Precautions on Phone Appeals? Some charity telemarketing campaigns can be expensive if not managed well, with little going to the charity. Don’t hesitate to ask for written information or visit the group’s website to find out about its programs and finances before making a giving decision.
Were You Pressured to Give Immediately? Charities will be happy to receive your donation at your convenience. Be wary of solicitors demanding an on-the-spot giving decision.
Ask the Charity How They Benefit From Donated Clothing or Other Items? Many veterans and military service organizations will be pleased to received donated items such as used clothing, but visit their website or call them to verify they take such donations. Also don’t hesitate to ask them how they benefit. Sometimes the charity receives only a small portion of the resale price of the item or may have a contractual arrangement to get a flat fee for every household pick-up, no matter what the contents.
Have You Vetted the Charity with Outside Sources? Access BBB charity reports on BBB’s Give.org to see if they meet the BBB Charity Standards. Also see if the charity is registered with your state government’s charity registration agency, usually a division of either the Attorney General’s office or Secretary of State’s office. About 40 U.S. states require charities to register.
This list shows nationally-soliciting veterans and military service charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities.) Click on the links to access reports on each group.
America’s VetDogs – The Veteran’s K-9 Corps
Armed Services YMCA of the USA
Blinded Veterans Association
Blue Star Families
Boot Campaign
Boulder Crest Retreat Foundation
Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation
Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Foundation
Code of Support Foundation
Corporate America Supports You
Disabled American Veterans
EOD Warrior Foundation
Green Beret Foundation
Homes for Our Troops
Honor Flight Network
K9s for Warriors
Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
Military Spouse Corporate Career Network
Military with PTSD
National Military Family Association
Operation First Response
Operation Homefront
Puppy Jake Foundation
Soldiers’ Angels
Team Red, White & Blue
Travis Manion Foundation
USA Cares
USO
Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home for Children
VFW Foundation
Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Family Support