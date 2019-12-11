Bear Creek Smokehouse helped guests get into the Christmas spirit Tuesday during its annual Christmas Open House at its store and event center.
This holiday season Bear Creek Smokehouse is offering up more than its famous smoked meats, offering several events for the whole family. The company hosted its Christmas Open House on Tuesday at its store and event center, which celebrated its anniversary in November. The building was the brain child of former owner and company patriarch Bobby “Poppa Bear” Shoults who died in 2017.
The Christmas Open House event offered guests a chance to view the facility in all of its holiday glory, which included a huge cozy fire perfect for Tuesday’s wintry weather.
The company’s meats and dry goods have earned the Shoults family spots on the Today Show, Rachel Ray Show and the QVC Channel. The company also used the open house event to showcase its new line of jarred products, which include apple butter and the highly requested hot chow chow. The Shoults family was on hand during the open house to meet with visitors and answer questions about products.
Today, KTBS Channel 3 will be on site at Bear Creek Smokehouse to host its live weather forecast during its Jingle and Mingle event from 4 to 7 p.m. Children will be able to meet and have a picture with Santa Claus during this event that is free and open to the public.
Visitors should stay tuned to the company’s Facebook page for additional events that might pop up during this holiday season by visiting, https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse/Visitors can also place orders or learn more about the company’s products by visiting its website at https://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com/