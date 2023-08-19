Sale records from the City of Marshall indicate that the city sold the historical Weisman building, located at 211 N. Washington Ave., to Bear Creek Smokehouse LLC. for $300,000.
The contract of sale shows that the agreement was signed by the city and Bear Creek near the end of June this year, with official close date conversations and notices going out to current tenants at the end of July.
The contract with the Weisman Center antique shop as well as Central Perks, both of which are located within the building, allow for the city to give notice to vacate the property within 60 days.
Both businesses have announced their closure already this year, with final days for the antique shop planned for this weekend, before the storefront closes down permanently. Central Perks owners Deb and Rob Sorich celebrated their retirement earlier this year, closing down the café after 19 years in business.
Bear Creek Smokehouse did not respond to questions as to what the company has planned for the building.