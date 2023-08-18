Inspiring others through music is the mission for Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church’s minister of music, Pertricia Jones Williams.
Whether she’s directing the church’s multiple choirs, leading a song, playing the piano or playing the organ, she strives to do it all with grace, unto the Lord.
“She’s been a big blessing,” said choir member Roes Bayless, who is the chair of Sunday’s appreciation program given in celebration of Williams and her service.
Williams has been minister of music for the church since 2009.
“She came in on fire,’” Bayless said as she fondly reflected on how passionate Williams is about her craft.
“Some of us were ready for her; some of us were not,” Bayless chuckled.
The church will have its first special appreciation service in honor of Williams Sunday, Aug. 20 beginning at 10:30 a.m. during the 10 a.m. morning worship hour.
“Everybody’s excited,” said Bayless. “The committee, they call me three or four times of the day, talking about this and what they’re going to do. So they’re excited.”
Bayless said she’s personally thrilled to be able to chair the event as Williams is very deserving of the recognition.
“I go to bed with it on my mind at night, and I wake up with it on my mind,” beamed Bayless. “We’re encouraged that it’s going to be real nice. This is the first one at Bethesda. We’ve done little things along the way for her, but this is the first (big) program for her.”
Williams said she’s humbled by the gesture as she doesn’t do it for her own glory.
“I’m really shy about that,” she said of being in the spotlight. “I’m surprised. I just don’t like to be brought out in the spotlight like that. I just want to play.
“(But), I ‘m grateful,” she gleamed. “I’m just appreciative.”
How it Began
A multifaceted musician — serving as a pianist, organist, vocalist and arranger — Williams first fell in love with music as an 8-year-old child, sneaking on her grandmother’s piano.
“I used to climb up to the piano,” she reminisced. “My father is from Waskom and my mother is from Caddo Parish, and then they moved to Houston. But my dad was a musician who played the guitar, and he played the piano at my Granny’s house in Waskom. There was always this great big piano, and I was always trying to get to it, and eventually that piano came to us in Houston.”
Her fascination with the piano remained as it settled into its new home at her childhood home in Houston.
“I would try to climb up on it all the time, but other members of the family (would gripe),” she chuckled. “My dad would always be my defender (saying): ‘Leave that girl alone; she can play.’”
“I could play in the beginning kind of like what I heard. It wasn’t until later years that I was able to take piano lessons,” she shared.
Her love for music blossomed even more when she headed to college at Texas Southern University, where she pursued her degree in music.
“That’s all I knew. When I graduated high school I was 16, and I was voted the most talented,” Williams shared. “And when it came time to go to college, I was not aware of anything. When they said declare your major, I said: ‘What’s that?’ And I saw another young lady that was singing around Houston and I said: ‘Well, what are they talking about?’ (She said), ‘Just put down music’. And I said OK. I heard music, and that’s how I declared my major.”
“It’s not because I knew, it’s because I was lost and somebody else pointed me in that direction,” she shared.
It turned out to be right direction Williams needed. While she majored in music with an emphasis in voice, it was the piano that led Williams to her true passion.
“I went with voice emphasis, but I could just not get with opera. I would not sing it,” she recalled. “As a voice major, that was one genre that you had to get with, especially when you got ready to do your recital; you weren’t coming up there doing Aretha.”
The piano ironically became her saving grace.
“They were getting ready to throw me out,” Williams recalled. “My voice instructor went to the head of the department and said: ‘I don’t know about this one.’ But my piano teacher stepped up and said: ‘Well, you know she’s an excellent little student. I recommend her to stay in the music department.’”
She credits her college professor for helping hone her craft.
“She took her time and she would take me, if it took me 30 minutes to get a piece, because she would redirect me don’t memorize what you heard somebody else playing, play what’s on that paper,” Williams shared. “I really did not learn my scales well until I went to college. I really had to do that.”
Giving Back
And just like her college piano professor, Williams enjoys pouring into other aspiring musicians, as well, by sharing her expertise.
“That’s my mission — to inspire other musicians,” she said.
“It’s all attainable,” she said of learning to play the piano. “It just depends on the amount of time you spend and whether or not you’re playing with somebody that’s playing better than you instead of playing with your same level.”
Sharing her expertise is her way of giving back just like others did for her. It was because of the potential that others saw in her that she earned the title of “Most Talented” in high school.
“It wasn’t because I was trying to be up front; I was always being pushed up front,” said Williams. “Somebody always, throughout my life, all the way up to well into the 90s, somebody would always see me either singing or playing and say: ‘I see something; come here let me help you. Let me guide you.’”
“So, in high school, the concert choir teacher caught me in the hall one day and said come down and sit at the piano,” she recounted. “She said I know you have an ear; sit down and let me show you how to use it.”
Additionally, there were “individuals that would just pop in and out of my life to say: ‘OK; we see something there; let me show you what I know,’” said Williams.
“So that’s what I’ve grown to do,” she said of her mission to mentor and guide others. “I can see that in other people, other children. It’s not that I’m going to teach them, but announce to the parents and let them know this child has a gift. I don’t know where you’re trying to send them but here’s an underline gift you may want to invest in.”
It’s rewarding for her to be able to help cultivate the younger generation’s talents.
“So many people did that for me in my younger life — so very many people came to my rescue because I was totally lost,” said Williams. “And you want the children to know that you may feel lost in your element, when you’re a gifted person, because you’re not getting the guidance you need. They may be trying to point you in another direction they want you to go into, but throughout my life it was always somebody that was pulling me away from that way or saying go this way.”
She’s grateful to have had such great influence along the way.
“I’m grateful to God that they thought enough to stop their life to get to that point where they said you know what (she has potential)…because they could’ve just passed me on by,” she said.
Music Career
Because of the encouragement, enthusiasm and confidence she gained along the way, Williams landed her first job at age 13, getting paid $10 a month for the senior choir at a church in her hometown, Houston.
“I think I stayed at $10 a month 10 years,” she chuckled, “but I just wanted to be on the piano; I just wanted to be doing something in music. I just never could turn it a loose.”
She played for several churches in Houston, starting from 1958 to 1978 as the pianist and organist for Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church; and 1978 to 1980 for Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She then served as director of music from 1980 to 2004 at Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church and then director at Heights Seven Church.
After moving to Marshall, she served as organist from 2008 to 2018 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church No. 2, where she still serves as a fill-in musician today.
She’s been the minister of music for all choirs — including the junior, adult, male chorus and mission chorus at Bethesda — for nearly two decades.
And although her profession was in engineering as a librarian, music has always been her passion. Williams is glad she’s able to return to her father’s roots in East Texas to share her gifts where it all started as an eager child, drawn to her grandmother’s piano.
“I did not come to Marshall until my husband and I tossed a coin to see if we were coming to the country I knew about or if we were going to go to the country that he knew about, and we flipped a coin and fortunately my job allowed me to transfer to Longview,” shared Williams. “So in 2006 we moved here.”
“It’s overwhelming,” she said, describing how it makes her heart full to come full circle. “It came to me probably in 2009, when I started playing officially for Bethesda. I was just like oh boy, I came back to my daddy’s (East Texas) roots.”
She returned to East Texas with the desire to originally play for her father’s family church, New Boggy, near Waskom, but God had different plans that led her first to Mt. Zion Spiritual in Marshall, and then to Bethesda.
“Again, that was part of it, me trying to get back to Boggy. That was my desire, but that was not the will of God,” said Williams. But “I do relish the fact that I was able to come back to (the area) where my dad used to play.”
Williams first started out in Marshall at Mt. Zion, where she noticed an empty organ. Being her favorite instrument, she jumped at the opportunity to join in the music ministry.
“We went back to Mt. Zion and I noticed that the organ was empty. And I said if I come again and it’s empty, I’m just going to (sit there). And that’s how I was able to get in the door here in Marshall was through Mt. Zion. I just jumped up and said I got to go play with them. I went up to Carl Mitchell and the piano player. I just went up there, I mean I ran up there,” she laughed. “I said: ‘Can I play with y’all? Carl said: ‘I don’t know? Can you?’ I said let me go turn this organ on and see if I can get with them. And from there, Bethesda made an offer to me to come over there; so both of the churches allowed me to go back and forth.”
She feels most at home on the organ, whether it’s a Hammond B3 organ or the Hammond C3.
“I’m pretty satisfied with playing the organ. I think that’s my gem. I love it,” said Williams. “I really do. Once you realize that the organ, if it’s a Hammon B3, or a C3, like the big ones that I’m playing on, you have to realize that’s a whole orchestra. There’s strings. You just have to know where they are. Most individuals that play the organ tend to stay in a pocket. They don’t venture often or use the other stops because it may be irritating to the ear. But I’m constantly trying to look and find out ok, here’s some trumpets over here, or ooooohhh, this is where the violin sound is. But, most of the times, they’re not playing to their fullest extent because it’ more now of an accompanying instrument as opposed to a soloing or a specialized instrument.”
Most fulfilling as the minister of music at Bethesda is inspiring the youth.
“It’s finding those little gems in those little bitty kids,” said Williams. “That’s what I really love. The children are so rewarding. It’s easy for me to play for say a men’s choir because men are usually easy going and they have several songs that they really like, but the children are hungry and just to see the expression on their face once they understand how you break the music down and break the lyrics down so they can get a good understanding and when they give it back to you like you have given it to them, you know it’s on target.”
Williams is a past member of Marshall Music Club. Music workshops and awards include the Houston Creative Musician Award and musician for the Black Heritage Choir at the Houston Live and Rodeo.