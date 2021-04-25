Raven Lenz and her daughter, Jaleigh Lenz, have been working full time, running Black Bird Bathhouse and making 90 percent of all of the handmade soap and bath products available through the store.
Their hard work shows though, with the local store offering a new special edition product each month to its customers, as well as rolling out a number of new products to offer.
“We often end up working 12-hour days, working in the store and going home after to make the products, but I tell you it’s worth it,” Lenz said.
Since moving to a larger location in October 2020, Lenz said that the two wanted to expand their product selection, and begin rolling out new all natural products to their customers.
In fact, two new products were rolled out in the last two weeks, including all new shampoo and conditioner bars.
Lenz said that the new product offers around 80 washes per one bar, and does not come in a one-use plastic bottle like traditional shampoo and conditioners.
Additionally, the store recently rolled out new foaming bath salts, which offer all of the benefits of bath salts as well as the fizzing of a bath bomb and the bubbles of a bubble bath.
The product has been highly popular since it was rolled out, according to Lenz, who said that it combines the best parts of all of those products into one all natural and chemical free product.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is that what you put on your skin is just as important as the food you put into your body, a lot of these products have harmful chemicals in them that people aren’t aware of,” Lenz said.
The store also offers a line of men’s products, both soaps and beard care, in a variety of scents.
“How I got into making these products is that my husband actually suffers from skin conditions, so we always had to special order his soaps from places like Lush,” Lenz said. “Lush is really my inspiration, but there’s no store close by and they are expensive, so I thought, why don’t I make them?”
This month the store is giving away a Mother’ Day themed basket to its customers, which Lenz said is themed on her own mother who passed away.
“My mom loved the scent of peaches and honey,” Lenz said, which is the central theme of this month’s basket.
Each month the store puts together a different give away to its customers, as well as offering a specially themed month product, to add to its over 60 different scents, and soap shapes.
“Honestly, we get bored when we are making the same thing over and over again,” Lenz said. “We have a lot of fun putting together the special monthly themed products.”
Recently, the store also started offering products from two different vendors, a first for the business.
Lenz said that it is important to her to choose vendors who offer products that are hand made and all natural, and selected two vendors who meet those criteria.
New doughnut bath bombs are now being offered at the store, in addition to the variety of bath bombs Lenz and her daughter already offer.
Additionally, greeting cards for a variety of occasions with handmade bath fizzies included in them are also being offered by a different vendor at the store now.
“We are very excited about bringing them into the store,” Lenz said.
Blackbird Bath House is located at 302 North Washington Avenue, in downtown Marshall and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The store also has online shopping available at their website, www.blackbirdbathhouse.com.