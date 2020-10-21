After just a few months in business Black Bird Bathhouse owner Raven Lenz knew that at the rate her business was going, she was going to expand.
And that’s exactly what she did, celebrating the grand reopening of a new store location in downtown Marshall on Monday, located at 302 N. Washington St.
“I don’t know if I would be as successful as I have been without the support from the community,” said Lenz. “Everyone downtown has come out and shown their support with their business, and just stopping into say hi.”
Lenz said that the grand reopening and ribbon cut was a success, with a large crowd gathering to welcome the business into its new location.
Door prizes were given out throughout the event, with each bag full of hand made products from the store. Lenz said that the door prizes also included a coupon for a free service donated by Shannon Cox for Marshall Serenity Salon and Spa.
The 15,000 sq. ft. store now offers a much larger variety of its all natural and hand made products, according to Lenz, who said the additional space allowed her to branch out in her selection.
“We used to only carry about 12 scents in our hand soaps, now we carry over 30,” Lenz said.
Black Bird Bathhouse offers a variety of all natural and organic soap and other skin care products.
Lenz said along with hang soap, which now includes foaming soap, the store offers sugar and salt scrubs, body butter, lotion and more.
The location will soon offer a totally unique build your own product experience as well, according to Lenz, who said that the store is in the process of adding an interactive bar.
The new addition would allow customers to totally customize a product of their own, choosing what they want to make, how it will smell, everything that goes into it and then choose a name and take it home that day.
Lenz said that both individuals and groups will be able to sign up once the store finalizes its opening.
“Covid is slowing us down a little bit, but we are determined to get this up and running,” Lenz said.
The store is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on products go to Black Bird Bathhouse’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blackbirdbathllc/.