Black Coffee Records, the new record store located at 402 N Washington in downtown Marshall, hosted a grand opening with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Over 40 community members, downtown business owners, city staff and council members all gathered at the record shop Friday to welcome owners Kip Hoops and Kevin Barnett.
Guests even included two East Texas Baptist University students who skipped their 10 a.m. class to attend the grand opening.
“We just have an amazing community support here,” Hoops said, “Ever since we showed up, I have been having to kick people out just so we can finish it.”
Hoop’s wife Kim Hoops also opened a home décor store inside of the record shop called Marshall Knots and Fluid Arts, with a variety of homemade items available.
Stacia Runnels, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the new business to downtown Marshall.
“It is just so great to have you all down here in downtown Marshall,” Runnels said during the event.
The store offers over 35,000 records and a wide range of music from oldies to the newest releases.
Hoops also said that the location offers a flattening service for the community, where they can take in their warped and damaged records to have them flattened and repaired.
Chad Wagner, with East Texas Coffee Company, was also on sight during the event offering the community a taste of the local coffee, which will be sold in the store.
The store is now open at the location on Washington Street, and community members can learn more about the store and what they have to offer by visiting its website at www.blackcoffeerecords.com.