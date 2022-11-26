Locally-owned shops in Marshall will celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season this weekend with sales available on Friday and Saturday for community members to get a head start on their holiday shopping.
Marshall’s local businesses offer a wide range of products that make picking up items for everyone on your list easy within city limits.
A number of stores celebrated Black Friday with discounted items, with others offering specials the following day for Small Business Saturday.
To celebrate local small businesses on Saturday, the City of Marshall is planning to host its regular Wassail Walk, where storefronts in downtown can compete for the best wassail brew award.
Community members are encouraged to stop at the Main Street office in downtown Marshall for a full list of participating stores, and a souvenir cup, and enjoy the brew as they browse local businesses.
While in Marshall, everyone is encouraged to check out the unique items that Marshall locally owned businesses have to offer.
Aubrey B’s Boutique
Kaylee Rogers, owner of Aubrey B’s Boutique, held a Black Friday special at her boutique on Grand Avenue in Marshall. The first 100 customers to enter the store on Friday received a gift bag which contained a range of goodies including a scruchie, a candy club, a freshie with the store logo and a pair of earrings.
Customers browsing the store on Friday were also welcome to help themselves to a holiday drink as they did their shopping. The store also offered a tinsel hair bar where community members could come in and get tinsel added to their hair.
“It has been really great since we opened up the store front in May, the community has been so supportive,” Rogers said, “We even have our customers coming in from Tyler and Shreveport to shop here and go to the other Marshall stores.”
The location will be open for regular business hours on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pop Culture
Pop Culture candy store in Marshall, located at 2500 East End Blvd. in Marshall, held a 50 percent off sale on Friday to celebrate Black Friday, with the discount offered on all cheese and candied bags of popcorn, as well as a 30 percent discount offered on certain candy products.
The store location was packed on Friday, with customers purchasing their unique holiday part snack items such as the dill pickle popcorn, puppy chow popcorn and many more flavors the store has to offer.
Along with unique popcorn, the store also has a wide variety of unique candy for sale throughout the year, including vintage candy, specialty sodas and much more.
The location will be open during regular business hours on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Marshall, and community members can also see the shop at the annual Wonderland of Lights festival downtown.
Black Coffee Records & Marshall Knots and Fluid Arts
Black Coffee Records and within it, Marshall Knots and Fluid Arts, is located on Washington Street in downtown Marshall, offering unique gift options for the whole family.
The store has a vast collection of vinyl records for all music tastes, including everything from vintage rock and roll to modern pop and everything in between.
Store owners Kip and Kim Hoops also operate Marshall Knots and Fluid Arts within the store, which is a unique hand crafted home goods and art store offering a variety of products.
Home decorations including vases, macramé plant holders, picture frames and more are all available for purchase at the location.
The location will be open during regular business hours Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Heirloom House to Home
The newly opened Heirloom House to Home on North Bolivar Street in Marshall is officially in operation for the first time this upcoming holiday season.
The new location offers a range of vintage and unique home goods for the community with the goal of offering a hub for local creators to sell their goods to the public.
The store offers unique gift items like candles, blanket holders, and home décor items to get your house into the holiday spirit.
The location also offers a range of clothing items including women’s shirts, dresses and accessories like hats and jewelry.
Heirloom House to Home will be open at 211 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall Saturday during regular business hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.