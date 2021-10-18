When Shawne Summerford first moved to Marshall, she was encapsulated by the downtown area — Though most of what the community has come to know as foundational downtown businesses weren’t even ideas yet.
“There was an energy at that time, and it’s still here, that was just so incredible. It comes with a place that has so much potential, something that you can help to grow,” Summerford said.
It was back in the early 2000s when Summerford said she became a part of that energy for the first time, when she was invited to operate a small coffee shop inside of the yet-to-be renovated Weisman Building.
She explained that, at the time, the building was in poor condition. Through grant money, the City of Marshall was able to make plans to renovate the space, turning it into the retail cooperative in addition to the planned café.
“They asked me to man a ‘coffee counter’, and I wasn’t quite sure that was something I wanted to do, but I said yes really because I wanted to see inside of the building,” Summerford said, “But then, when I first saw it, wow, I knew that I wanted to do that.”
Summerford then opened “Central Perks,” a name she picked due to the relationship of the The Depot to Marshall, stating that she had never actually seen the television show “Friends,” which features a famous café of the same name.
From there, the Weisman Center and Central Perks were born, with Summerford stating that opening of the cooperative offered a number of local artists and craftsman a place to sell and showcase their wares.
“It was so much fun,” she said, “It shouldn’t be understated how much that building opening back up sparked life into downtown Marshall.”
Then came along a woman named Deb Wallace, now known as Deb Sorich, who was very interested in purchasing the café from Summerford. Summerford said that she eventually sold the café to her, moving on to other business-related pursuits.
Deb and her husband Robert Sorich still own and operate the café today.
Summerford then moved onto an oyster bar and fine dining restaurant that she opened in downtown Marshall, which she eventually sold, after which she moved onto to another job located in downtown.
Then, in 2007, she was once again approached for a restaurant business opportunity. She partnered with another business owner and created Blue Frog.
During this time, Summerford said that the Marshall downtown area was growing and growing, with classic events like the regular Second Saturday event and concerts that the community knows so well today kicking off for the first time.
In 2009, she purchased the company from her then partner, and continued the venture on her own, operating the business at its original location at 101 W. Austin St.
After five years of successful business, and remodeling the location, Summerford said that she was approached by the Filiappazzo restaurant group about their interest in that location, which she then sold to them.
Joseph Filiappazzo opened Pazzeria by Pietros in that location, a downtown business that still remains today.
“It’s so great that so many of us from that time are still here today, and there are a lot of us,” Summerford said, “I always get frustrated when people say that Marshall is just now being revitalized, or that we were stagnant. Progress is not always a straight line; we may have had good years and bad years, but Marshall has always been growing.”
After moving locations a few other times, Summerford said that the business returned to Blissmoor Company Story in Marshall, where Summerford operates Blue Frog as well as her catering business.
That was until March 2020, when the business, like so many others, had to shut its doors due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“We started feeling it earlier than a lot of other people, because we do a lot of business with the courthouse and so many of them started cancelling orders starting in Janurary,” Summerford said, “We shut down quickly, but we have never stopped working in here.”
The restaurant, including the catering arm of the business, has been hard at work providing the Marshall community the dishes they are so well known for, in a different style.
“The people of Marshall really kept this business alive through this whole thing, it’s hard to think about it without getting emotional,” Summerford said, “Whether it was a $20 order, or a $200 order, we were getting calls every day, we had people coming to buy gift cards when we weren’t even open.”
Blue Frog is actually still closed today, with plans to reopen to the public before the annual Wonderland of Lights celebration this year.
Summerford said that when the business opens back up, the community can expect a whole new interior look, along with a renovated menu and new staff.
“We have been working hard, and working this whole time, so it really will be exciting to open back up,” Summerford said.