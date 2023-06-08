Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has announced the acquisition of MTX Surveying, Inc., a geospatial, land survey and project management company based in Marshall.
“Shane and Austin have built an exciting company,” said Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman. “Their focus on oil and gas, energy and renewables projects will help to accelerate our goal of increasing the contribution of power and utility-oriented assignments within our revenue mix. Their experience with aerial mapping, data capture, hi-res orthometric imagery and drone surveying complements other recent acquisitions and investments we have made in geospatial technologies and services.”
Founded by Shane Nafe and Austin Holland in 2016, the firm has grown rapidly to a workforce of over 60 accredited professionals, technicians and support staff serving clients in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. Today, MTX provides full-service consulting, project management, surveying, mapping and permitting services for clients working in oil and gas, energy and renewables, utility services, and land development.
The MTX staff will all become Bowman employees in connection with the acquisition.
“We’re pleased to be joining Bowman and are excited about the opportunities this acquisition provides,” said Shane Nafe, President and Founding Partner of MTX Surveying. “Bowman has an expansive national platform of clients, assignments, and engineering professionals to which we can contribute immediately. We’re ready to get started adding value and growing our collective energy services and geospatial practice.”
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 75 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.