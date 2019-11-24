BancorpSouth Bank recently announced it has tapped Brad Robison as president in Marshall. In his new role, Robison will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s two locations in Marshall, as well as the bank’s local community involvement efforts.
Robison has more than 20 years of banking experience and most recently served as vice president and business banking relationship manager for a large financial services company.
“BancorpSouth is excited to have someone with the character and credentials of Brad leading our Marshall market,” said Chris Oglesbee — BancorpSouth president, East Texas division. “Brad brings an immense amount of management experience and banking skill set to our company and his extreme focus on customer and community service will enhance our efforts in Marshall and the surrounding areas.”
Robison received a bachelor’s degree in management from Texas A&M University in College Station.