Brandie Jones, owner of Brandie Leigh’s Boutique in Marshall wants to help people dress for the summer.
With Texas continuing to open up and the community beginning to venture out of the house and into the warmer weather, Jones said it is the perfect time to start thinking about your summer wardrobe.
The first key to dressing for the summer is always to try new things, according to Jones.
“You have to step out of your comfort zone,” she said.
She said that when people get comfortable wearing the same thing the look can get old, and also might not be the best look for them.
“By trying something new you can see that you look really good in a new color or a new pattern that you didn’t think you liked before,” she said.
Popular during the summer is teal, according to Jones, who said that it is the perfect bright vibrant color that looks good on everyone.
“A lot of the time picking an outfit is very personal, it is about their personal taste and their look,” Jones said.
However, layering the color teal along with pinks or corals is a great summer combination according to Jones.
As far as accessories Jones said “less is more”, emphasizing that when you wear bright vibrant colors, matching with more subdued accessorizes can help to balance an outfit.
She said that Brandie Leigh’s has a wide range of accessories available, from belts to purses and even personalized masks.
“There is a tendency to go with a lot of bling when you accessorize, but if you have a bright, or heavily patterned shirt matching it with a pair of shoes and matching purse that are plainer will look great,” she said.
By following these simple rules anyone can find a great new summer look for 2020.
Jones said that anyone interested in revamping their wardrobe this season can come down to Brandie Leigh’s at 403 S Bolivar St. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brandie Leigh’s has been open for three years and has a wide range of options in sizes extra small to 6x, according to Jones.
She said that her focus in her business is offering cute and affordable clothing options to the community.
“I have always been a shopper so I really wanted to provide a place with nice, high quality items that don’t break the bank,” she said.
For more information on the store or to place any order visit Brandie Leigh’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/brandieleighjones/.