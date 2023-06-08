Brea Pogue has been named to take over the local Edward Jones office located at 400 S. Alamo in Marshall, the firm announced recently. Pogue transferred to Marshall from an Edward Jones office in Cisco.
Pogue has five years of experience as an Edward Jones financial advisor.
Pogue said she is enthusiastic about taking over the branch office.
“I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors,” she said. “Now I’m looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals.”
Jourdan Caver, who has served as the branch office administrator since 2018, says, “I am very excited about working with Brea. Together we will provide investors with unparalleled personal service.”
Brea Pogue and branch office administrator Jourdan Caver can be reached at (903) 934-8392. You may also visit Brea Pogue’s website at https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/brea-pogue.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them.