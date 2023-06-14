You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain, and community members braved heavy storms to prove that to be true Saturday with the opening of Bread of Heaven restaurant during an ongoing storm.
Despite the weather, community members had nothing but positive things to say about the new restaurant, which is run by familiar local faces Rita Phillips and Sharon Bell, who have been working running the business without a storefront for years.
“This isn’t a religious restaurant, this is a God place,” Bell said, who explained the pair felt called to the mission of opening this restaurant, and working together to feed the community.
The name of the restaurant itself, Bread of Heaven, is inspired from a quote from the bible, “Jesus then said to them, ‘Truly, truly, I say to you, it was not Moses who gave you the bread from heaven, but my Father gives you the true bread from heaven. For the bread of God is he who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world’ “(John. 32–33).
Members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce met with the owners, along with community members, family and friends on Saturday for the grand opening of the restaurant at 211 N. Wellington St.
During the event, Phillips and Bell gave a history of the restaurant, including how all of the food is home-style cooking, with recipes inspired by the pair’s grandparents.
Even with storms raging outside, the restaurant was not only filled with those there to celebrate the grand opening, but with customers already — with customers stating that Phillip and Bell’s reputations preceded their store, and they couldn’t wait to try the food.
The storefront will serve a wide range of dishes, which according to Phillips includes the chicken and dressing, cobbler, and honey bun cake, which are all family recipes that Bell now cooks up for the community.
The pair is also very well known for their weekly liver and onions special, as well as the catfish, and burgers, which are all available now at the new location.
“Everyone, you are always welcome here, we are just so grateful to serve the people of Marshall,” Phillips said.