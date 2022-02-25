Six bridges on Interstate 20 in Harrison County will undergo maintenance work, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Work should begin in May and take about nine months to complete, TxDOT said.
“We will be conducting maintenance work on the concrete decking and replacing bridge railing as needed,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. “Bridges scheduled for this work are at BNSF Railroad, Mason Creek and Clarks Creek.”
Plans for the maintenance were approved by TxDOT in February. R & G Construction, LLC of Marshall was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $639,848.