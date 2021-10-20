Send briefs to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com. Briefs are printed free of charge, as space allows.
Mike Groom to speak at Rotary Club today
Rotary District Governor Mike Groom will be the guest speaker for the Marshall Rotary Club this Thursday at noon at The Marshall Grand Eighth Floor.
Members plus community residents/business leaders are welcome to attend.
Marshall Police Department to hold Drug Take Back Day
The Marshall Police Department Drug Take Back Event at Walmart, 1701 East End Blvd North, on Saturday. Marshall police officers will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs from Marshall and Harrison County citizens for proper disposal.
SouthSide Chapel plans ‘Share & Sale’ on Saturday
SouthSide Chapel will have a fundraiser for the church on Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be four opportunities for anyone to participate: Guest Vendors will have a booths providing some early Christmas shopping; There will be a free giveaway of toiletries and clothing (including children as well as adult sizes); dollar (hot) dogs and other refreshments will be available; and many household items will be sold at bargain prices.
Everyone is welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. SouthSide Chapel is located in west Marion County at 1949 Pops Landing Road, 3.5 miles east of U.S. 259 off FM 450 in Ore City.
Library book sale continues daily through Saturday
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a book sale Friday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 23 at the library, 300 S. Alamo in Marshall.
Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hardbacks are $1. Paperbacks and children’s books are 50 cents. Books are sorted by section. CDs, DVDs AV and more are also included.
Friends members will get a sneak peek and buy on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. Memberships are available at the door.
Harmony CME to host revival
Harmony CME Church, 1106 Twyman St. in Marshall, will host a revival Oct. 17-19. The theme is “Keeping the Faith in Trying Times.”
Pastor Charles Tutt of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will speak Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. Dr. Douglas Duncan of Providence Church will speak Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Pastor Trini Green of Change Mbassee will speak Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
Masks will be required.
Gospel Meeting ends today
The Marshall Church of Christ, 414 N. Washington St., will host a fall gospel meeting. The theme is “Living for God.” Evangelist Scott Cain, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama will speak. Gospel meetings are Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. Sunday’s events include Bible Class at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and Worship at 1:30 p.m.
Revival planned at Belaire Manor Apartments
A revival is planned at Belaire Manor Apartments, 1400 Julie Street in Marshall on Oct. 20-22 at 7 p.m. nightly. The theme is “Redeem Reclaim Revive.”
The guest evangelist is Pastor Michael Black of Rising Star Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. Host church is Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church and the Rev. Otis Amy.
Anointing Grace Ministries to celebrate anniversary
Anointing Grace Ministries is celebrating its third church anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. with an outdoor worship service featuring praise and worship by Minister Kenneth Cornelious Ministry and Friends in Christ of Shreveport. A Sunday service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary is also planned, with guest Pastor Steve Gaston of Abounding Faith in God’s Ministry in Shreveport.
Galilee MBC to host revival event Saturday
“From Repentance to Revival: A Spiritual Encounter” will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave. in Marshall. Prayer will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a service. Speaker is Minister Patricia Butler. Emcee is Pastor Sheila Timberlake.
Shady Grove CME Church to celebrate 147th anniversary
The Shady Grove CME Church will celebrate its 147th anniversary on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 7305 Blocker Road in Marshall.
The speaker will be Minister Patricia Butler of Galilee Baptist Church in Marshall.
Ministers Alliance to host Ecumenical Service of Unity
The Ministers Alliance will host the annual Ecumenical Service of Unity at the First Baptist Church of Marshall, 405 W. Austin, on Sunday, Oct. 24. Area church pastors and lay persons will participate in the service, including messages by the Rev. Kara Mitchell of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and the Rev. Cecil Duffie of Wiley College. Special music will be provided by the Educator’s Choir from Crockett Elementary School as well as musicians from First Baptist.
“The purpose of the event is to draw God’s People from the area together to express the unity of the Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ” said Dick Dobbins, president of the Alliance. “Even though we do things a little different liturgical and doctrinally, we have much more in common that unites us”.
The service begins at 7 p.m. A love gift offering will be received to assist in the scholarship program and other community ministries sponsored by the Marshall Ministers Alliance.
Oak Grove Baptist to host homecoming Sunday
The Oak Grove Baptist Church, 225 Heskell Oney Road in Harleton, will have homecoming services at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Special guests will be Psalms Journey Quartet.
Larry Gatlin to perform at Memorial City Hall on Sunday
Country music legend Larry Gatlin will perform at Memorial City Hall on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the box office at (903) 934-7992. Tickets start at $40.Larry Gatlin rose to fame with his brothers Steve & Rudy as the Gatlin Brothers, a Grammy Award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
The Brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 singles, 32 Top 40 records, 22 studio albums and 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards. Larry ranks fourth as solo writers with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard hits. His massive song catalog has been recorded by the Who’s Who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and dozens of others.
Jefferson library to host Jacksonville author
Jacksonville author Tamra Bolton will speak about her father’s biography, “A Blessed Live — One World War II Seabee’s Story,” in an upcoming author event at the Jefferson Carnegie Library this month.
Bolton, whose father Stuart McAnally is also from Jacksonville, will speak about the book that details her father’s wartime experiences and life after he returned.
Bolton will be speaking at the author event at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Jefferson Carnegie Library, located at 301 W. Lafayette St. in downtown Jefferson.
Buddy Powers Productions to host Trail of Terrors
Buddy Powers Productions will host a Trail of Terrors Halloween event Oct. 29 and 30 beginning at 8 p.m. at 4804 Karnack Highway in Marshall. Entry is $5. Come prepared to be scared!
District 2 board to meet Nov. 23
The District 2 Board of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will met Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway. The Rev. Charles Tutt, pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and newly elected chairman of the district, will bring the message. Faith Missionary Baptist Church will serve as host.
Market on the Square hosted weekly
Marshall hosts Market on the Square, a farmers market which is held each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Market on the Square is located at Telegraph Park in the 100 block of North Washington in downtown Marshall. The market features locally grown and produced fruits, vegetables and handcrafted items, jams, jellies and flowers.
Celebrate Recovery to be hosted each Thursday
Celebrate Recovery will be hosted each Thursday at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located at 4190 W. Pinecrest Drive.
Meals are at 5:30 p.m., large group at 6:30 p.m., small group at 7:30 p.m. and coffee cafe at 8:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend, organizers said. For more information call Winnie Davis at 903-930-5112 or Bill Power at 903-692-2936.