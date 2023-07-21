The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is asking the public to attend a meeting regarding internet accessibility, affordability and usage. The BDO, administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, will accept feedback from this meeting to help develop the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is required to draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet. The BDO expects to complete the plan this fall.
The public meeting will be held on Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 pm, at the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center, 3201 North Eastman Road in Longview.
The public is encouraged to register for the event at bit.ly/TxBDOPublicMeetings.
“We’re glad that the Texas Broadband Development Office is taking the time to hear from East Texas community members about their broadband needs. We know that many people in our area are struggling to get reliable and affordable internet access, and I hope that our feedback will help to shape the Digital Opportunity Plan. We need to make sure that everyone in Texas has the opportunity to participate in the digital economy, and this plan is a step in the right direction,” said ETCOG’s Community & Economic Development Manager, Chuck Vanderbilt.
Area residents, business owners, and representatives from faith-based, non-profit organizations, local schools and hospitals, those in agriculture and local industry, and others are all welcome to attend and provide input for the plan.
The August 1 event is one of 24 public meetings taking place across Texas.