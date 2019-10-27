Recently, two businesses hosted ribbon cuttings with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 the seventh anniversary of Elotes Ramoncito was celebrated with music, free tacos, inflatables and a mechanical bull. They offer snacks like corn in a cup, nachos, mangonadas, piña colada, snow cones, ice cream and much more.
They are open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and speak both English and Spanish. They are located at 906 East Grand Ave. in Marshall.
Taco Tuesday was celebrated by welcoming Taqueria Torres to the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the community on Oct. 22.
Idalia Torres owner and operator offered free delicious tacos and Mexican corn in a cup.
Stop by Taqueria Torres located at 413 W. Pinecrest Dr in Marshall. They are open Wednesdays for Breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays all day. Call and place an order to 903-472-3000.