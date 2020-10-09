The Cabot Corporation recently announced that its subsidiary, Cabot Norit, has entered into a long-term supply agreement with ADA Carbon Solutions, impacting the Marshall location.
Under the supply agreement, ADA will manufacture and supply Cabot’s lignite-based activated carbon products. In conjunction with the supply agreement, the company has also entered into an agreement for the sale of its lignite mine in Marshall to ADA for a nominal amount. ADA announced separately of intentions to close the mine in Marshall.
As a result of the agreement and in an effort to better align its supply with its current demand for lignite based activated carbon, Cabot will idle the remaining activation units at its activated carbon manufacturing facility in Marshall while continuing certain operational activities including the treatment of activated carbon, as well as packaging and warehouse operations in town.
The decisions are anticipated to impact 45 local employees, according to information released by the company.
“We appreciate the dedication and hard work of all of our impacted colleagues, and we are making every effort to assist with the transition for those who are leaving the company.
These decisions are difficult and not taken lightly, but we believe they are necessary to improve our competitiveness and ensure the Cabot Norit Activated Carbon business is positioned for long-term success,” Corporate Communications Director Vanessa Craigie said.
The company, according to the website, employees approximately 4,500 workers worldwide.
The Marshall location focuses on activated carbon products to remove pollutants, contaminants and other impurities from water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and more.