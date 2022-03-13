Celebrate spring by visiting Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge! CLNWR (the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant at Karnack) has over 8,000 acres of beauty, diversity and historic interest. There are five established trails varying in lengths and habitats. You will see both how nature restores itself and how humans can help with restoring natural habitats. The auto tour route also takes you to the various trailheads where you can see some of the historic structures from LHAAP and signage discussing both the history and interesting biology of the refuge.
The Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists (CBTMN) invites you to enjoy a different featured trail March and April. Volunteers will be available at the Visitor Center deck and at the trailhead of the featured trail for one Saturday each month. They will help you get oriented to the Refuge, help you locate the trails and even walk the featured trail with you if you so request. The Trail of the Month for March is the Magazine Trail. CBTMN will be hosting visitors on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other featured trails (time to be determined) will be April 30: Hope Cemetery Trail and May 21: Starr Ranch trail.