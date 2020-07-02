The campers at Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Marshall on Wednesday were learning God and country, along with horsemanship during this week’s “Horsen Around” series of summer camps that will run each week throughout Aug. 7.
Each of the camps run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a $25 registration fee and cost of $250 per week.
Each week’s camp features a different theme and this week’s camp theme is “Independence Day,” in honor of the upcoming July Fourth holiday on Saturday.
As a celebration for the work they learned during camp, which includes, horsemanship, horse grooming, leadership skills, arts and craft work and team work, the campers will perform during a horse show at 1 p.m. on Friday at the ranch’s arena.
Each camp features horseback riding, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, water balloon games, contests and show and tell, Dayspring owner Sheryl Fogle said.
“All of the camps are open to beginners, able bodied riders, even for the advanced camp,” Fogle said. “The F.R.O.G. (Friends and Riders of God) camp will be only for those with special needs.”
Other weekly camp themes include, “Pirate Cove,” “Hoofin’ It — Fitness with Horses,” “Indian Pow WOW,” “The Wild West,” “Back to the Beach,” “American Fun in the Sun,” “Dancing with Horses,” “F.R.O.G. Special Needs,” “Cowboys and Cowgirls Rodeo,” and “Advanced Camp.”
The Horsen’ Around Camp 2020 is part of “kidzfun2bfit,” an organization that helps raise money for rescue horses on death row and the Angels Grove Ranch and Rescue owned by horse trainer and camp director Lisa Smith.
The proceeds from the camp are split 50/50 between benefiting Smith and Fogle’s nonprofits. Businesses and individuals can also sponsor a camper with a tax deductible donation, allowing a camper in need of a scholarship to attend the camp.
The camp is also Christian based and riders learn a scripture verse each day and hear a Bible story.
“Lisa has saved a lot of horses. She buys them at kill pens, puts them in quarantine and nurtures them back to health, and then finds people to buy them through her adoption program,” Fogle said. “She has been very successful and she is very passionate about horses and children. I feel blessed to have her become part of our program.”
Fogle uses her therapeutic horse program to help individuals with special needs.
“A 30 minute ride is physically equal to 3,000 steps because you are using both sides of your body for balance and to direct the horse,“ Fogle said. “Both sides of the brain are firing during a ride. We have seen nonverbal individuals speak their first words on the back of a horse.”
Spots for future camps are still available by contacting Fogle at 817-980-2535.
Volunteers for the camp are also needed and should be aged 14 years old or older and have experience with horses and children.
To learn more about the camp or to register, visit the camp’s event Facebook page at https://facebook.com/events/s/dayspring-tec-horsen-around-su/640640376486283/?ti=icl or visit the Dayspring TEC website at https://dayspringtec.com/
To learn more about Smith and the Angels Grove Ranch and Rescue, visit https://www.angelsgrove.org/