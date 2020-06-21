“Doing it right the 1st time” is more than a catch phrase for Casey Slone Construction, it’s a commitment to excellence the company has maintained for years.
Owner Casey Slone spent the 29 years working and apprenticing under respected contractors before deciding it was time to “do it right” and start his own company in 2010. Slone said teamwork is one of the things that makes his construction company so successful.
Through his experiences, Slone knows what to look for to meet your contracting needs.
“Experience is the difference between getting it done and getting it done right,” he said. “We are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations through a proactive and progressive approach to every project, whether it’s a multimillion dollar technical facility or the renovation of a single office”
One key decision to selecting a general contractor is the quality of the subcontractors the contractor uses. While some look for the absolute cheapest price, this is not the route to take. Ask your proposed contractor about their subs: how long have they used them, if they are qualified for the project, the subs’ accountability and any past issues in working with them. Ask for references, and ask for several and their repeat client experience. The repeat client reference should speak highly about someone’s experience with that company.
“A great deal of my success is due to my team of employees and subcontractors, insurance agent, bonding agent and company accountant,” Slone said. “They all play an important role in the success and protection of the company, as well as the client. That is one aspect that is greatly overlooked in this field.”
Casey Slone Construction specializes in commercial, facilities and institutions, remodels and restorations and residential construction.
“We strive to maintain honesty and integrity with each project. Every client is the backbone of who we are and we will not disappoint them,” he said. “‘Do it right the first time’ is not only our motto but the way we do business.”
Slone’s company is credentialed in the following ways: Fully insured with all A+ Rated Companies General liability Workers compensation Professional liability Bondable and a member of the Better Business Bureau
Slone’s general construction includes: New Construction Renovation Design/Build (turnkey services)
Strategic Alliances Value Engineering Quality Control
Slone and his team have worked on many projects across East Texas past and current. Some current local Marshall projects for the city of Marshall including Memorial City hall, library renovation and Perkins Building downtown.
Projects for the Marshall Independent School District include the high school ceiling replacement, stadium restroom renovations and the new co-curricular sports pavilion.
Slone Construction also worked on the new physical plant at Texas State Technical College, the new children’s playground at Woodlawn Baptist Church, the Women’s Center east Texas/Hopes Closet and four private residences.