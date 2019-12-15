Chamber After Hours are a great way to bring businesses and community members together for networking and fellowship.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Marshall Greater Chamber of Commerce gathered for a Chamber After Hours at the Marshall Place, formerly known as the Marshall Mall, located on 1300 Pinecrest Drive East in Marshall.
Vendors in the Marshall Place donated several prices that were raffled among the participants. Guests were also treated to some delicious food prepared by the Blue Frog.
Do you want to schedule a Chamber After Hours or a Morning Mixer? Give the chamber a call at 903-935-7868.