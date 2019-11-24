Recently, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cuttings for local businesses.
Members of the community, chamber members, friends, and family gathered Nov. 21 to welcome Square Nutrition, the newest Main Street business, to the chamber and the community.
Guests were able to try specialty drinks, shakes and desserts. The business will soon offer a take and go section.
The business is located at 312 N. Washington Avenue and is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call the business at 903-471-5082.
AutoBody Express also recently joined the chamber and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony.
AutoBody Express – Marshall opened in September of 2019. Owner and operator Austin Christmas is proud to bring the almost 70 years knowledge and experience of AutoBody Express to his hometown of Marshall.
Like all of their collision repair locations, AutoBody Express – Marshall offers a lifetime guarantee on all repairs. An Enterprise Rent-A-Car location is also available on site.
The business is located at 3901 E. End Boulevard South and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.