For 2020 Business and Industry Week the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall Economic Development Corporation (Marshall EDC) is recognizing excellence in the workplace and are seeking award nominations.
Business and Industry Week will be held Aug. 3 through Aug. 11.
Awards include Small Business of the Year (1-10 employees), Large Business of the Year (11-50 employees) and Industry of the Year (51+ employees).
Criteria for Business of the Year candidates includes stimulation of economic growth and /or creation of jobs, positive work environment, exemplary customer service and community volunteerism in Marshall and/or Harrison County.
For Boss of the Year nominees, criteria includes an effective leader who engages and leads employees, a person who creates a positive work environment, exceeds work activity problem resolution or goal attainment, demonstrates a commitment to community involvement and provides exceptional service to customers, vendors and employees.
Employee of the Year criteria includes providing consistent, exceptional service to customers, engaging and leading fellow employees with a positive attitude, providing significant contributions to their company, exceeded work activity problem resolution, or goal attainment objectives and demonstrating a commitment to community involvement.
For Nonprofit Business of the Year criteria includes demonstrating excellent service to the city of Marshall and Harrison County, engaging and leading the community, actively engaging current and new members and exceeding organizational objectives to serve the community.
Nominations must be returned by 4 p.m. Friday, July 24. Describe in detail why they deserve this award. Fax your form to (903) 935-9982, email to info@marshalltexas.com, or mail to Marshall Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 520, Marshall TX, 75671