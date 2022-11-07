One Elysian Fields couple, Jennifer Lynch and Stephanie Cook, have spent the last year renovating a 100-year-old home in Elysian Fields, transforming the space into a luxurious, modern AirBNB. Today, the couple is expanding that endeavor, with plans to create three additional rentable AirBNBs out of shipping containers on the property.
Both Cook and Lynch said that the goal with renovations is to keep the style and feeling of an older country home, while still modernizing the space to make it usable to guests and themselves.
“It’s an old home and we don’t want to lose that character, but we wanted to put our own touch on the property too,” Lynch said, who grew up in the Elysian Fields area.
The property that the house, nicknamed the Champs Elysees, sits upon has a large outdoor space that the pair has been working to turn into additional rental properties.
The first of three shipping containers arrived this past week, with Cook stating that they are planning to work on renovations for the container with hopes of renting the space out by December of this year.
“We really are the country girl meeting the city girl,” Cook said, “Which is probably why I fell in love with this place when I first saw it.”
The containers themselves will be outfitted just like a tiny home, according to Lynch, who said each container will have its own bathroom, bedroom with storage space and even a kitchen area.
The containers themselves were designed by an architect out of Houston, according to Cook, who said that the goal is to have three individually functioning living spaces that are centered around a large communal outdoor space.
The containers are outfitted with large glass windows, allowing an outdoor camping feel with their luxury indoor space, and can house a number of guests with a pull out couch area as well as a bedroom.
“For a small space, it’s going to be very functional; we put a lot of thought into how we wanted these to be laid out,” Cook said.
The house itself, located at 110 Fourth Ave. in Elysian Fields, is currently available for short-term rentals, according to the couple, who said they have had a wide range of guests from across the country come and stay in their upgraded home.
“It’s beautiful out here, the outdoor space with a nice fire and all of the fireflies, its something you really have to see,” Cook said.
Community members are able to book the house now through AirBNB as the property is available, and can keep up with the renovations and other updates on the Champs Elysees Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TwoChicstinyliving.