In December 2019, the Charles C. Matthews Foundation donated $104,461 to Panola College. The funds were used to purchase equipment, including an industrial wiring training system and a SynDaver synthetic human, which arrived this fall.
The industrial wiring training system is double-sided and includes a mobile workstation, service entrance 3-phase power bus, enclosures and conduits, electrical wiring, electrical power distribution, and unlimited electronic curriculum copies.
“We appreciate the Charles C. Matthews Foundation for their support of the School of Energy program,” said School of Energy instructor, Michael Pace. “This equipment will allow students to have a more hands-on training of electrical wiring in commercial and industrial settings, which is crucial for students to be successful after graduating. The success of our program depends on the support of donors like the Charles C. Matthews Foundation. We are grateful to have such a supportive community.”
The synthetic cadaver employs hundreds of replaceable muscles, bones, organs, and vessels that are made from materials that mimic the mechanical, thermal, and physicochemical properties of living tissues. The cadaver will be used by the biology department, primarily for anatomy and physiology courses, and other health sciences.
“The SynDaver will allow students to explore the overall complexity and interconnectedness of various body systems,” said Kevin Rutherford, professor of biology at Panola College. “We are very thankful to the Charles C. Matthews Foundation for the funds used in purchasing the SynDaver. Panola College is one of only two Texas community colleges to have a full-sized model.”
Additionally, $2,000 of the donation went toward the Feed the Need program, the on-campus comfort closet that assists Panola College students who are experiencing basic living insecurities.