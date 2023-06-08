The energy corporation Chevron donated $20,000 to the School of Energy at Panola College on Wednesday, May 24. The funds, which were donated ahead of a new energy building being completed on campus, will be used for energy scholarships and lab equipment.
“Chevron has been one of the original advisory board members since the development of the petroleum technology program, and continually supports the program with donations, internships, and full-time employment opportunities for our graduates,” said Daniel Hall, School of Energy chair. “Panola College is thankful to have industry partners like Chevron. Without donations like this, we would not have the cutting-edge lab equipment we have today.”
On campus to accept the donation were Hall and Jessica Pace, vice president of institutional advancement. Representatives from Chevron were also present and included Luke Hendricks, production supervisor; Melissa Abel, public affairs representative; and Kim Smith, administrative assistant.