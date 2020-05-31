The Chick-fil-A on East Texas Baptist University’s campus will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 3 after remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular food chain, located inside the Ornelas Student Center on ETBU’s campus, will be open to the public and campus community under specific safety and health precautions. All employees, students, and guests will be required to wear masks and maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance. Patrons without masks will not be served.
The restaurant will serve a limited lunch menu Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays throughout the summer.
Parking for off-campus guests is located in the parking lot east of the main campus, at the corner of Grove Street and East Street.
The limited menu items include regular, grilled, deluxe and spicy chicken sandwiches, regular and grilled nuggets, waffle fries, waffle potato chips and iced tea, lemonade, soft drinks and bottled water. Frosted lemonade, frosted coffee, milkshakes and chocolate chunk cookies will also be available.