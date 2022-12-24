Volunteers delivered Christmas hams to Harrison County and Marshall first responders on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The convoy first stopped at the Marshall Police Department before moving on to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Fire Department’s Central Fire Station.
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher thanked the volunteers for the hams, noting this is a heartwarming activity they do year after year.
“We’re just more than blessed,” Fletcher said. “There’s so many communities out there that don’t seem to be this way. The fact that we have one of those of course is huge. It makes all of our jobs easier and makes us proud.”
The giveaway included hams for all 120 staff at the sheriff’s office, 60 staff at the police department and 44 at the fire department.
The effort was first put together by Texas National Bank and Home Care and Hospice years ago.
“Well, you know, over a period of time, we’ve had some publicity in the public and there was a little bit of negativity toward the police department and such, and we wanted to show that we thought we have our local first responders — they’re our neighbors they’re our friends, and we wanted to show them we didn’t think, that we want to show that we appreciate what they do for us, their sacrifices,” John Bradley, with Texas National Bank, said.
This year’s sponsors include Texas National Bank, Marshall Hospice, Marshall Ford/Maverick Chevrolet, Ronnie’s Paint & Body/Wrecker, H&W Marine & Honda, Century 21 Select Group, Henson Enterprises, Jim and Tiffany Ammerman, Ralo and Randy Pilkington, Texas Truck Outfitters, Clay Allen Real Estate, Josh Maness, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Jim Davis and Mathewson Drugs.
“We just feel like it’s a least something small that we can do to give back to them. We appreciate everything that they do,” Brad Burris said. “And they’ll be working through Christmas and through News Years, they won’t be able to be with their families. So we just want them to know they’re appreciate it. Just glad to be able to do something small for them.”