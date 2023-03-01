Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall hosted leadership from Wiley College to celebrate their 150-year history as a Historically Black College, recognizing their success in forming leaders for our community and nation.
Michael Cheek, chief financial officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, said, “I commend Wiley College for 150 years of forming men and women for leadership in the arts, sciences, and professions. We thank Wiley for their partnership in serving Marshall and our neighboring communities.”
Jamey Brogan, vice president, mission integration, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, shared, “Our institutions share a faith-based mission, founded as a response to God’s call to address unmet needs in our community, that all people may flourish. For the past three years, CGS has honored and celebrated African American leaders in the community through our Black History Month Trailblazer displays. We are grateful this year to honor an institution committed to the formation of such leaders!”