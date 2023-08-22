Christus Health joined East Texas Baptist University administration and nursing faculty to host a Kickoff Luncheon for the Teague School of Nursing students at the Grand Hall of The Marshall Grand on Monday, Aug. 14.
“We are so thankful for our nursing education partnership with Christus Health,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “ETBU remains focused on the mission that God has called us to be Christian servant leaders, the same commitment Christus Health has made. Christus is dedicated to extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and we are grateful to serve together in healthcare ministry.”
At the luncheon, students had the opportunity to meet the new Dean of the Teague School of Nursing, Dr. Nicole Fant. Dr. Fant spoke to students about God’s calling on their lives and the role of the ETBU nursing faculty as they prepare to do Kingdom work.
“The ETBU nursing faculty have been strategically placed in your lives by our Father to lead and guide you along your path to becoming a nurse,” Fant said. “As ETBU nursing students and future graduates, you are representatives of our mission to send Christian servant leaders into the world to make our communities a better place. When fitting in is so easy, Romans 12:2 reminds us that Christians are not to conform to this world. I challenge you to serve and care for each patient, yourself, and your colleagues, with compassion, kindness, humility and empathy, showing Jesus’ love through your work.”
Amber Rich, Christus Health Program Manager of Academics Education, presented students with information about the Extern Program and the Nurse Residency Program for student nurses at Christus Health.
“Our mission at Christus is to extend the healing hands of Jesus Christ,” Rich said. “Christus believes in you, so they partner with you to ensure you have the knowledge you need to build on the foundation ETBU has already given you.”
The Christus Health Nurse Residency Program is a year-long program that ensures students successfully transition to a full-time nursing career. Students have the opportunity to expand and develop their nursing skills via face-to-face instruction, online courses, and simulations. The Extern Program provides student nurses a chance to work under the direction of a Registered Nurse, gaining experience in numerous areas of the nursing profession, nursing processes, and nursing practice. The hands-on experience includes educational sessions, job shadowing, and assisting in patient care.
“We build confidence,” Rich added. “We will take the scariness out of nursing and set you up to go further in your professional career because it doesn’t stop as nurses. We never stop learning and growing.”