Christus Trinity Clinic in Longview has added two doctors to its staff: cardiac electrophysiologist Dean Sabayon and ophthalmologist Sawyer Hall.
Brandy Moore, vice president of physician practice operations at Christus Trinity Clinic, said Dr. Sabayon’s background and extensive experience will offer valuable cardiac services to the area.
“Dr. Sabayon’s expertise in cardiac electrophysiology allows him to evaluate a patient’s heart’s electrical signals to diagnose conditions such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation (a-fib),” Moore said. “These conditions, which are very common in our area, are contributors to stroke and other life-threatening illnesses.”
Sabayon received his bachelor’s degree in biology from American University of Beirut in Lebanon before receiving his medical degree from University of Balamand. He then completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the American University of Beirut. In addition, he completed his clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta.
“Great patient care is about understanding,” said Sabayon. “My job as a physician is to provide the necessary information to help patients understand their condition, then create a safe, efficient, effective and individualized treatment plan.”
Hall “not only brings an unbelievable level of skill and expertise to our team here, he brings a knowledge and familiarity with our patients and this area,” Moore said.
“He grew up in Marshall, in a family of caregivers and physicians, and he provides an understanding of this community and its needs,” Moore said. “Dr. Hall is ready to work with our patients, alongside our incredible team, to make the best decision regarding care. His ophthalmic surgical experience includes cataract extractions, corneal surgery, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.”
Hall received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Baylor University. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida and completed his ophthalmology residency and internal medicine/ophthalmology internship from Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa.
“When it comes to patient care, my philosophy is to treat the whole patient,” said Hall. “I am not only concerned about their eyes but their physical and spiritual well-being.”