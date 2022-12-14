MARSHALL — Christus Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established Christus Good Shepherd Health System, is proud to announce the addition of Michael Johnson, M.D., to the highly trained orthopedic surgery team in Marshall.
A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Dr. Johnson completed medical school at University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, which is where he also completed his internship and residency in the Department of Orthopedics.
“My philosophy is to treat patients how I would want to be treated if I were a patient, or how I would want a family member to be treated as a patient,” said Dr. Johnson. “I believe in giving patients the information they need to make good decisions regarding their treatment plan and providing an environment where they can decide for themselves what is best.”
He recently spent time as a general orthopedic surgeon at multiple locations in Mount Pleasant, and spent three years in San Angelo, where he provided trauma coverage for both hospitals as well as high school and collegiate sports medicine coverage.
“We are so very excited to have Dr. Johnson join our team,” said Shanna Konvalin, Director of Operations, Christus Trinity Clinic. “The wealth of knowledge and level of expertise that he provides does nothing but great things for the clinic and our community.”
Dr. Johnson is a board certified general orthopedic surgeon and practices care for adult and pediatric orthopedic fractures, adult joint construction, sports medicine/arthroscopy and treatment for a variety of musculoskeletal conditions.
He is married and the father of two sons.
“My family keeps me inspired,” said Dr. Johnson, “They are what keeps me going.”
Dr. Johnson will be seeing patients at Christus Trinity Clinic located at 815 S. Washington in Marshall.