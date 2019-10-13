Citizens Bank is pleased to announce that Greg Gani has joined the Bank as Chief Executive Officer of their Carthage and Center banking centers.
With over 33 years of banking and lending experience, Gani has a solid and distinguished record of serving the banking needs of the local community. He received both his undergraduate degree and graduate degree from East Texas Baptist University.
“We welcome Greg to our team,” Sammy York, President and CEO said. “Not only does he bring a strong foundation of banking experience and building customer relationships, but he shares our core values and our commitment to excellence for the benefit of our community and our customers.”
“I am excited and grateful to come to work for such a strong and established financial institution,” said Gani. “I look forward to contributing to the further growth and success of Citizens Bank.”
Gani also has work experience in law enforcement including the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff Department and most recently the Panola Count District Attorney’s Office.
Gani has been a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshall. He is a graduate of Leadership Marshall along with being a member of Noon Optimist Club of Marshall.
In his free time he enjoys spending time with family, target shooting and weight lifting. Greg currently resides in Marshall with his wife, Kathy, son, Gregory and 2 dogs, Daisy and Elly May.