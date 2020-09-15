The city of Marshall announced Tuesday that a new Starbucks is being built at 100 East End Boulevard.
Developer Richard Henson with Henson Property Group LLC announced he is building the new Starbucks Marshall location at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and East Houston Street.
“We are very pleased with the results of the city’s commercial, economic development focus. I said early on, the key element to improving Marshall is growing the tax base, and it’s happening,” City Manager Mark Rohr said.
Henson stated in a press release that this is the second national tenant of his to build in the community.
“As I see Marshall is poised for growth,“ he said
Henson added that the new Starbucks is in a position for success with a prime Highway 59 location, two four-year universities, a state technical college and a junior college in the area.
“U.S. Highway 59 offers exceptional potential for many new businesses, as evidenced by recent construction and business openings,” the city release stated. “With the understanding of the vital role that commercial, economic development plays in enhancing the quality of life, the city’s commitment to creating and preserving such development is crucial to future growth.”
The new location announcement comes at a time where Marshall has seen a stark rise in business interest in the area.
This includes the recent agreement with Dirt Cheap, who is planning to open a large retail location and warehouse in the area which the company stated would bring around 500 new jobs to the county.
“We are excited with the location that Mr. Henson has selected, and believe it will further drive commercial development along the Highway 59 corridor,” shared Wes Morrison, Director of Community and Economic Development.
Also opening in the community on Tuesday was a new coffee company Stagecoach Coffee Co. located at 409 E. Grand Avenue and Wingstop located at 101 East End Boulevard S. Business stories about the new eateries will be featured this week in The Marshall News Messenger.