As Marshall’s Cradle of Entrepreneurship Program moves onto its final planning stage this year, the city is now actively recruiting for candidates to complete its pool of entrepreneurs.
With the program about to start the process of elimination and competition, the Cradle is now gearing up for its next move, said JC Kester, Cradle board member. “We are accepting applications for entrepreneurs. Just 10 additional candidates to join the Cradle, so we can move onto the second phase of our program.”
Any entrepreneur interested can simply go to https://www.startupmarshall.com and sign up, said Kester.
The program also provides technical and financial assistance to start-ups that are ready for the next level. To do this, participating mentors and providers will tutor and guide entrepreneurs. Whether you are a business mentor, involved in a successful business, learning institution, or have a product or service that could help entrepreneurs in this program, you can sign up at https://www.startupmarshall.com.
The Cradle is geared to build the networking capacity of each of our entrepreneurs, as a way to increase their connections locally and regionally. “Whether you have just an idea, a business plan, a shovel ready project, or even a home-based operation we are ready for you to become part of the city’s cradle of entrepreneurs and mentors that will bring success and innovation to Marshall,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.
All entrepreneurs interested can also pick up an application at City Hall, or simply sign up at https://www.startupmarshall.com.