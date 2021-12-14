The City of Marshall is hiring. City officials are looking to hire community members for a number of open positions before the end of the year.
Positions include, for the Marshall Police Department, a communications specialist/911 operator, which has been open since Nov. 29.
The Marshall Public Works Department is also hiring for a number of open positions. These positions include for four separate equipment operator positions, including for community appearance, water utilities distribution and collection, and distribution and collection. All four positions have been open since November and will close before the end of the year.
The position of utility plant operator is also open currently, with the job description stating the job is a relief position with an irregular schedule.
The Marshall City Tourism Department is also hiring both an event facilities monitor and a golf course prop shop attendant. The pro shop attendant position is listed as part time.
All job openings are set to close before the end of 2021. The easiest way to find all the job postings is by visiting www.marshalltexas.net/jobs.
Applications can be found online at that same link and can be submitted in person at the city’s human resources department or faxed in at (903) 935-4429.