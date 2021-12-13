The Clarion Pointe Hotel, formerly known as the Roadway Inn, is celebrating the end of the three-year renovations project, showcasing what the general manager calls “a brand new hotel.”
Community members familiar with the Roadway Inn would not recognize the interior of the Clarion Pointe, according to General Manager Sherry Merryman, who said that the new style modernized the look of the hotel, while still keeping true to its Texas roots.
The hotel is located at 5301 South East End Blvd. in Marshall.
She said that the hotel has completely renovated the lobby area, adding a restaurant, McGarity’s restaurant and saloon, as well as altering the ceiling height, furniture, paint and overall feel of the lounge area.
Along with the lobby, each of the rooms has been fully refurnished, with new amenities added including larger televisions in each room with preloaded apps for available streaming services like Netflix and Hulu for guests to enjoy.
“They’re all very contemporary, very modern looking now,” said co-owner Nicole Malak.
Each of the rooms is also decorated with one of four separate murals that are inspired by the East Texas area, including images of oil pipelines and windmills that give the modern rooms a Texas feel.
The hotel also renovated its fitness center, adding new equipment to the refurbished room which is available to all guests of the hotel.
A business center was also added for guests to enjoy, along with the amenities the hotel is known for such as its Convention Center and outdoor pool area.
“It feels great to have it done, we have been working at it for a long time,” Merryman said.
Community members can now go to the hotel to enjoy a meal or drinks at McGarity’s restaurant and saloon, or check in to enjoy a night at the hotel.