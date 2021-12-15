Marshall residents may have easier access to mental health services thanks to the recent opening of Community Healthcore’s new behavioral health and family services center on Grand Avenue last month.
The center will provide an array of mental health services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as outpatient mental health services for children and adults. Before the center’s opening in early November, many Harrison County residents had to drive as far as Longview to see a doctor for mental health concerns, Community Development Specialist Patti Brady said.
“Our goal here is to make it accessible and available for [patients] to be able to come get their prescriptions to be able to have everything available after they talk with their caseworker and their counselor and the psychiatrists and everyone that they’re seeing, and make sure that they’re getting all their needs,” Brady said.
The Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted a ceremony to celebrate Healtcore’s Marshall expansion and to honor Community Healthcore Executive Director Inman White with a key to the city on Nov. 30.
However, the company is at all not new to the community.
Community Healthcore began operations in Marshall and Harrison County in 1970, and the company expanded to multiple East Texas communities in the following decades. Around eight years ago, Healthcore left Marshall to “consolidate” services in other areas, Brady said, but an increasing demand for mental health help in the county has prompted their return.
Healthcore now occupies their previous offices at 1500 W. Grand Ave. in a building originally built specifically for mental health services. The building was dedicated in 1983 to Oscar Berglund, a Marshall man who frequently advocated for better community mental health.
“We have kept our children’s services in Marshall throughout that whole time [away]. That’s been great, but we have really seen the need for adults to be served in Harrison County without having to travel,“ Brady said.
Patients can utilize services at the Marshall center upon referral from a physician or after an intake screening with Healthcore staff. The Healthcore system serves around 18,000 people across East Texas, Brady said, with most clients coming from Gregg and Harrison counties.
Healthcore staffs the Marshall center with some permanent employees and a rotating staff of screeners, counselors, therapists and others. Brady said the company has around 50-60 open positions for multiple roles across their areas of service.
“There is a need, especially for therapists these days, and then also for what we call mental health service providers,” Brady said. “Mental health service provider is an entry-level position. It would be someone that would have a little bit of background experience or had a degree in psychology or working with someone in the mental health field.”
Healthcore will also expand their reach through community partnerships with local nonprofits like the East Texas Food Bank and Mission Marshall, Brady said, to meet the needs of their clients and the community at-large.
“We will be working with different organizations in the community... to make sure that we are connecting them to all of the resources that they need to make sure they are healthy and well,” Brady said. “So not only will [clients] receive those counselling services and the life skills training and different things like that, we are also making sure that they are connected to these resources in the community.”