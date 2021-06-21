While there are a countless number of economic consequences to the 2020 global pandemic, one unexpected occurrence has been a record high in lumber prices across the country, including here in East Texas.
Graham Vandusen, owner of Vandusen Timber Corporation in Longview, said that the 300 percent rise in timber prices can be broken down to basic economics. When sawmills were shut down or reduced in capacity due to COVID-19, the demand for lumber never stopped — and in many areas grew.
“It breaks down simply in that this is a supply and demand issue, they can’t process the timber fast enough to keep up with the public demand,” Vandusen said. “COVID shut down mills for three to six months, and lumber consumption kept going.”
With many community members taking the time indoors to do some remodeling or construction projects, lumber consumption prices even rose above the usual average last year, one of the many factors leading to the current spike in prices.
Vandusen said that another factor, especially locally, is that sawmills in the area are having a tough time obtaining new employees to fully staff their mills. Much like many other businesses in the country, there is a current shortage of employees available in the workforce.
This, on top Canada’s more conservative approach to reopening their country, has resulted in a delay in lumber coming down from them, which Vandusen say makes up about 50 or 60 percent of the United State’s lumber consumption.
“It has all come together into this kind of perfect storm,” he said, “But it isn’t going to last forever.”
He said builders and subcontractors will likely be most affected locally by these soaring prices.
Vandusen and the Texas A&M Forest Service both agree that even with the soaring prices of lumber, there is no translation to the price land owners can expect when selling their timber.
“We get a lot of calls with people asking us about that, and simply it’s that there is plenty of lumber,” he said. “That’s not what we need, (so) the price of that won’t go up as well.”
The Forest Service said that while steady might seem like a blessing in the wake of a global pandemic, timber prices in Texas have been the same for almost two decades — and that’s without taking into account inflation and other adjusted costs.
Sawtimber prices plummeted in 2008 from the housing market crash, and they’ve flatlined nationally at about $25 a ton ever since. In Texas, that price has crept up to an average of almost $30 a ton — approximately the same price for timber in 2011, according to another report by the Forest Service.
Simply put, the Forest Service explained that consumers set the price of lumber based on the demand for processed wood and single-family homes, while sawmills set the price of sawtimber based on what landowners are willing to get paid.
The problem for forest landowners is the abundance of ready-to-harvest timber. Mature trees being harvested in East Texas today are likely between 30 and 35 years old. Thirty-five years ago, the U.S. was in the middle of a government subsidized tree-planting initiative.
The Conservation Reserve Program was signed by President Reagan in 1985 to “re-establish valuable land cover, help improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and reduce loss of wildlife habitat,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Working forests also sequester carbon, reduce the impact of flooding, provide mental and physical health benefits for human beings, and — once those trees are harvested — the land is reforested, so that new trees can come in and provide all those same benefits time and again.
Despite all these advantages, the surplus of harvestable trees is just one of many factors contributing to the flatline in timber prices, according to Rob Hughes, the Executive Director of the Texas Forestry Association.
“Landowners have been struggling to get their timber harvested for a while,” said Hughes. “The mills are producing more wood than they have before, but it’s still not to the capacity of how much timber is being grown in their areas.”
A part of this divergence began with the housing crisis of 2008. Sawmills across the south had already been consolidating into fewer, more efficient locations — but with the sudden pitfall in demand, the number of sawmills were practically cut in half. In 1997, Texas had a total of 168 active sawmills across the state. Today, Texas has about 50.
A simple solution to this disparity would be to increase production capacity at current sawmills, and to increase the number of sawmills across Texas and the south. However, the realization of that solution isn’t so straightforward. Sawmills today are technical titans of industry that can take up to five years to build. One mill recently constructed in Lufkin is estimated to have cost $200 million.
“It takes a lot of 2x4s to pay back a $200 million investment,” said Hughes, referencing the mill in Lufkin. “If you’re going to spend that much on a new sawmill, you’ll want to know that the demand is going to last until you can start making money.”
The result is a buyer’s market. Landowners are competing with each other not only to sell their timber for a reasonable price, but to have their timber harvested in the first place.
Vandusen added that while community members are starting to see prices drop back down, they are not expected to be back to normal any time soon.
“We are seeing prices drop, so we aren’t at an all time high anymore, but prices are still going to be high for a while,” he said, “But eventually the supply and demand will level out again.”