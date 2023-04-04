Dirt Cheap, a company owned by Channel Control Merchants, announced last week to its employees that they would be closing down the Marshall facility effective May 26.
Employees of the Marshall warehouse stated they were informed about the closure Monday, March 27, with representatives from the Tyler Dirt Cheap location also confirming they would also be closing their doors in May.
A Channel Control Merchant’s representative stated that “We are always evaluating and optimizing our locations to better position the company for long-term growth while ensuring we bring a high-value experience to shoppers across our network of stores. These changes will allow us to reposition ourselves to grow profitably. While we regret any impact these actions may have on our team members, we are offering individuals assistance as well as the ability to work in other locations to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
Dirt Cheap came to Marshall in 2020, bringing a reported 500 new jobs to the community along with about $2 million in project investment for the then-new warehouse.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation initially offered the company a $255,000 incentive for investment in signage, job fair promotion and employee retention through CCM’s Job Incentive Program when they came to Marshall three years ago.
Tyler location employees also stated they were told that 21 stores across East Texas would be closing their doors this year.