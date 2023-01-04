Dollar General has opened a new store at 9646 U.S. 59 North in Marshall.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Marshall community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Marshall store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Dollar General offers “household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others,” the company said. “In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Marshall location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.”
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Marshall location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.